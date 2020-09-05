KPT oil terminal fire: Case registered against oil company, contractor

KARACHI: A day after two people died and three others were injured when a fire broke out at an oil terminal in Keamari, the police have registered a case of manslaughter and negligence against an oil company and a contractor.

An FIR No334/20 under sections 322, 337/34/H/i was registered on behalf of Ahmed Ali, the brother of one of the deceased persons, at the Jackson police station against an oil company and a contractor.

According to firefighters, the fire broke out at a private oil company’s storage and it soon intensified. Thick black smoke could be seen from far away. Security forces also cordoned off the area and started a search and rescue operation. Sharing the findings of the initial investigation, police said the fire broke out at a storage where workers of a private oil company were working.

In Thursday’s incident, two drivers died and three other persons were hurt. The casualties were taken to the Civil Hospital. Ten fire tenders participated in the operation while water board hydrants were also used and additional fire brigade vehicles had been called to assist in dousing the flames. The roads leading to Keamari were closed for traffic and vehicles were diverted from the ICI Bridge to an alternative route.

According to the oil tankers association, the deceased persons were drivers, who were identified as Shahid and Saleh. The victims were residents of Kutchi Para. Later, the KPT chairman and the Karachi commissioner inspected the scene. Karachi Port Trust Chairperson Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar, who himself was hurt after he arrived to monitor the efforts to douse the fire, said there were large oil reserves 500 yards away from where the incident took place.

Following the incident, the All Pakistan Oil Tankers Owners Association (APOTOA) suspended the petroleum supply till the situation improved. “We have suffered a lot from the fire,” APOTOA Vice Chairperson Shams Shahwani said.