AJK PM lauds doctors role against COVID

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has highly appreciated the role of doctors for serving the humanity with missionary zeal and zest. Addressing as a chief guest at the end of three-day conference organised by Pakistan Society for Internal Medicine here on Friday. He said medical is a noble profession which demands utmost devotion and commitment. He thanked the management of University of Health Sciences for their decision to accede the medical colleges of Azad Kashmir with university of health science.

Referring to the situation obtaining in Occupied Kashmir the AJK PM paid glowing tributes to the Pakistani nation for their unshakeable commitment and continued support to the Kashmiri people in attaining their right to self determination and added that the existence and survival of Kashmir is directly linked with Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the AJK government has decided to reopen the educational institutions with complete Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

This was decided in a meeting of State Coordination Committee held here under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan here on Friday.

The meeting decided that all the educational institutions will be made disinfected and use of mask will be mandatory for both students and the teachers.

The meeting decided to implement the decision of the federal government regarding the opening of educational institutions and Azad Kashmir government will open the institutions when the federal government will announce the date.

The meeting decided to initiate random sampling of the teachers of all the public and private educational institutions before the opening of institutions to control the spread of COVID-19 epidemic.