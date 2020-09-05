Interior Ministry tells IHC: Cynthia’s visa extension in 2018-19 was against policy

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Interior reply in Islamabad High court regarding American blogger Cynthia D Ritchie has raised many questions as to who extended her visa twice against the law during 2018-19 and her company is also not registered in Pakistan.

The Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control on Friday submitted its comments to Islamabad High Court (IHC) in Cynthia D Ritchie case and said that the American blogger should be stopped from controversial statements that affected the basic human rights of citizens.

Interior Ministry’s reply revealed that American citizen had been given extension twice in her visa against the law during 2018-19.

Reply further states that Cynthia gave application for her work visa extension two times, but she was given business visa by the authority against the visa policy. The companies in which Cynthia was working with are also not registered in Pakistan.