World’s richest lose $25b after tech stocks fall

WASHINGTON: The richest Big Tech executives lost a collective $25 billion to their net worth after Thursday's market sell-off, according to data compiled by CNBC.
The S&P 500 tech sector closed down 5.8% Thursday, dragging markets in the red. The dramatic drops shaved billions off the net worth of some of the world's richest people, who saw their wealth balloon in recent weeks as tech stocks ripped higher.