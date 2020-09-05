Higher edu institutions to open on 15th

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Friday said different suggestions were being considered for stage-wise reopening of educational institutions on Sept 15 across the country under strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The final decision to this effect will be taken on September 7, in the Inter Provincial Education Ministers’ Conference (IPEMC), he briefed while addressing a press conference at National Command and Operation Center (NCOC). He said that there will be no weekly off Saturdays in federal capital educational institutions and this year, there will be no winter holidays.

After taking final decision in the IPEMC, initially, the higher educational institutions (from 9th and above) will be opened while, after reviewing the pandemic situation for one week, 6th to 8th classes will also be opened, he elaborated.

“If the corona-related indicators will remain normal, the primary classes will be started,” he informed.

He refused to take any step that would affect children’s health as it was top priority of the government.

Shafqat was satisfied with the overall coronavirus related indicators, stating that the number of cases had been declined.

He said that the pandemic had badly affected the education of students.

“We will review the educational loss of students during the last six months in consultation with the provinces. The students’ learning level will be checked and the schools will be advised in that regard”, he added.

He urged the students to work hard to cover their educational loss.

He hoped that by next year the schools would work in normal routine.

“We were well aware about the financial loss of private sectors especially the lower grade schools”, he added.

The education minister stressed to ensure implementation on the Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs).

He said teachers and head teachers would play vital role in ensuring the implementation on SOPs.