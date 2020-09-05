Imran rejects resignation: Bajwa’s offer to quit refused

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan refused to accept resignation of Special Assistant on Information Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Saturday, telling him to carry on as his aide.

According to the Prime Minister Office, Asim Bajwa presented his resignation to the prime minister which the premier rejected. The prime minister was quoted as saying that he was satisfied with the clarification that Asim Bajwa had provided in response to a published article on his assets.

The former head of the military's media wing had revealed in a conversation with Geo News anchor Shahzeb Khanzada Thursday night that he would hand in his resignation to the prime minister. He had said he would request the premier to relieve him of his duties as his special assistant on information.

The retired lieutenant general said that he would continue his work as Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority. Talking about CPEC’s importance, he had also said that the premier’s priority is the corridor “and I believe as well that this project is the country’s future”. “I hope that the prime minister will allow me to concentrate all my focus on CPEC,” he added.

Meanwhile, talking to a private news channel, Imran Khan said some people wish to see his relations spoiled with the armed forces. He said he has no differences with the military on any issue and there is no chance of such differences in future. He said he holds open discussions with the military on internal and external issues and all decisions are taken in wider national interest.

The premier said the decision about the future of Jehangir Tareen will be taken by the concerned investigative institutions. He said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar keeps contact with him in every major decision.

Imran Khan took a jibe at the opposition’s all parties conference (APC), saying that they have nothing to do and it could be an exercise to keep themselves busy.

Meanwhile, stressing the need for a provincial financial award, the prime minister said that a separate annual development programme for South Punjab would open a new chapter of development in the region.

The prime minister directed that the transfer of powers be carried out in a phased manner so that the administrative affairs could be run in a smooth and orderly manner. He observed this while presiding over a meeting regarding establishment and working of South Punjab Secretariat.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was present in the meeting, while Usman Buzdar, Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, chief secretary, additional chief secretary and additional IG South Punjab attended the meeting through video link.

The prime minister stressed that the first priority of the PTI government was to improve the lives of the people. He directed the South Punjab administration that the positive effects of government measures on the lives of the people should be made clear. Usman Buzdar said that a Secretariat has been set up for South Punjab while amending the Rules of Business of the Punjab government. He said that 16 secretaries have been posted in South Punjab so far.

Meanwhile, the prime minister directed to reconstitute the sports boards at the federal and provincial levels in consultation with all stakeholders for promotion of sports in the country and to formulate a new sports map of Pakistan.

In this context, he chaired a review meeting on measures to promote sports in the country. Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza and senior officers were present in the meeting.

Fehmida Mirza noted that steps had been taken to restore sports infrastructure and other facilities at the Sports Complex Islamabad and coaching centres in the provincial capitals, special audit of the institution and significant improvements in administrative matters in the last two years. She said significant reduction in unnecessary expenditure, elimination of recommendation culture, merit and transparency have been ensured.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan has immense potential for sports. In the past, he noted, our players earned very good reputation for the country in cricket, hockey, squash and other traditional sports over the years. Unfortunately, he said, due to the culture of recommendation, corruption, discouragement of merit and incompetence, performance in sports gradually became substandard. Stressing on the need to restructure the organisational structure for talent hunt and competition at the district level, the prime minister said that restructuring would start the revival of sports in Pakistan.