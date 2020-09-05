close
Sat Sep 05, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2020

NAB directed to probe stealing of PNCA paintings

National

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal directed the NAB Rawalpindi to probe the reported artnapping of precious and rare paintings from Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) and submit a report within a fortnight. Taking notice of the artnapping, the NAB chairman has also directed Rawalpindi Bureau to ensure that the stolen paintings must not be gifted to anyone or shifted to any other place. He also directed Rawalpindi Bureau to probe alleged illegal appointments of favourits and corruption in Pakistan National Council of Arts and submit a report so that the action could be taken against the responsible.

