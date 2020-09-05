PPP leader Aurangzeb Hoti passes away

MARDAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nawbzada Aurangzeb Khan Hoti passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

His funeral prayer was offered at the Hoti House on Friday and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard. A large number of people attended the last funeral rites of the deceased who was the district president of the PPP.

He was the eldest son of former governor late Nawabzada Abdul Ghafoor Khan Hoti, brother of former KP police chief Nawabzada Akbar Khan Hoti and Nawbzada Tamur Khan. The deceased was a cousin and brother-in-law of former federal minister Nawabzada Khwaja Mohammad Khan Hoti. His ‘qul’ would be offered on Sunday at the Hoti House near the Mardan Medical Complex.