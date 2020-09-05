Minister opens Bulleh Shah urs

KASUR: Punjab Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Pir Saeedul Hassan Shah on Friday inaugurated the 263rd Urs of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah here. The Urs celebrations were inaugurated by bathing the shrine with rose water and covering the holy shrine with a wreath of flowers. DC Manzar Javed Ali, DPO Zahid Nawaz, Syed Tahir, district administration officers and others were also present. Talking to media, Saeedul Hassan Shah said that the administration had made best arrangements for the devotees. He said that the Urs celebrations would continue till September 6. The minister said that Bulleh Shah promoted and spread peace and love for humanity.