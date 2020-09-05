Commits suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: A girl committed suicide at Wazirabad on Friday. The girl ended her life by jumping into a Nullah at Gamel Bridge. Later, rescuers took out the body of the deceased.
ACCIDENT: A youth died in a road accident on Pasrur Road on Friday. Zeeshan was on his way by a motorcycle when a truck hit him, leaving him dead on the spot. Meanwhile, Muhammad Yasin was hit to death by a train at Wazirabad.