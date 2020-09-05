SECP official goes missing

ISLAMABAD: A former journalist and currently Joint Director with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Sajid Gondal is missing since Thursday evening and his family says that he has been abducted by unidentified men. On Friday morning, his car was found outside National Agricultural Research Council (NARC), located in Chak Shahzad, Islamabad. Gondal’s wife has submitted a complaint of the incident in Shahzad Town Police Station, saying that some unidentified persons have abducted her husband. The SECP also released a press statement expressing solidarity with Gondal's family. It further said that it was "providing complete assistance to the family at this moment". It added, "The SECP staff are praying and hoping for an early and safe return of Gondal."

Amnesty International's South Asia chapter released a statement for Gondal, saying "a former journalist and an official with the SECP is missing and feared to have been disappeared". It added, "We call upon the authorities to establish his whereabouts immediately.”

Gondal must be quickly recovered, top government officials, including the human rights minister and the premier's aide on accountability, said Friday.

"We as govt have a duty to ensure his early recovery," Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said on Twitter, directing the Islamabad Police to register a first information report (FIR) over Gondal's alleged disappearance.

"Protection of each citizen's life is our constitutional obligation," she added, noting that everyone must be dealt with according to the law and the "rule of law must prevail".

Separately, Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar also directed the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ITP) to promptly recover the missing SECP official.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal termed Gondal's disappearance as "disturbing news" and urged the government to "immediately take all necessary steps to ensure his safe recovery".