NAB achieves conviction ratio of 68.8%

Islamabad : National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice(r) Javed Iqbal has said that taking mega corruption white-collar crimes cases to logical conclusion is the top most priority of the NAB. NAB is the focal anti-corruption institution of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) which has already been ratified by Pakistan with United Nations., says a press release

International Economic Forum, Transparency International, PILDAT and MASHAL Pakistan have lauded NAB’s efforts of eradication of corruption. NAB has rejuvenated its Operations, Prosecution, Human Resource Management, Training and Research, Awareness and Prevention Divisions after bringing some improvements.

The chairman said that the NAB had received 53,643 complaints in 2019. Of which 42,760 had been concluded. NAB had received 48,591 complaints in 2018. Out of which 41,414 had been completed. The increase in the receipt of complaints to NAB about corruption related matters have shown increased in people confidence over the NAB.

He said that In 2019, 1,308 complaint verification were conducted. While 1,686 inquiries, 609 investigation were completed. The NAB had recovered Rs363 billion from the corrupt elements and deposited into national exchequer. The overall conviction ratio is about 68.8 per cent which is achievement as comparing to other matching institutions.