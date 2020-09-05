ICCI holds achievement awards

Islamabad : Islamabad Chambers of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) held its third ICCI Achievement Awards for ‘Leading Construction & Real Estate Group.

At this event, Imarat Group of Companies and Graana.com were awarded for their outstanding performance and contributions in the real estate sector with the ‘Leading Construction & Real Estate Group’ award. Chairman, Imarat Group of Companies, Graana.com and Agency21 Shafiq Akbar received the award from the President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi, the Chief Guest of the event.

After receiving the prestigious award, the Chairman of Imarat Group of Companies, Shafiq Akbar sharing his vision for the future of real estate in Pakistan said that the world is going digital and so are we. He said that he has a vision to bring a digital revolution to the real estate sector of Pakistan and feels honoured by the appreciation they have received. He continued and added that Imarat Group’s core values of sustaining innovation, reliability and teamwork are the key to its growth.

He then stated that Imarat Group is well aligned with our government’s agenda of economic growth and bringing many international projects to Pakistan that will not only create huge investment opportunities, but will also create hundreds of job opportunities in the coming years. In the end he thanked his entire team who made this accomplishment possible.

Some of the milestones achieved by Imarat Group in such a short period of time include the digitisation of Planned Areas all across Pakistan through Propsure, launching of Pakistan's Smartest Property Portal, Graana.com, Pakistan's Biggest Nationwide Estate Agency named Agency21, Two International Hotel Chains, Pakistan's first Builders Mall - Imarat Builders Mall, Pakistan's first factory outlet Mall - Amazon Mall, Capital's third biggest Mall - Mall of Arabia and Capital's Largest Residential Project - Golf Flora Apartments with Imarat Country Club.