‘Maintenance of N-5 section be completed on priority’

Islamabad : Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Captain (r) Sikander Qayyum paid a detailed visit to Peshawar-Rawalpindi section of N-5 and took serious notice of the dilapidated condition of carriageway especially of Peshawar-Khairabad section. NHA’s Member North-Zone, senior officers and staff members of maintenance unit Peshawar NHA, accompanied him, says a press release.

During inspection, Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (r) Sikander Qayyum identified issues, which were required to be attended under Routine Maintenance works of the carriageway. Expressing dissatisfaction over bad condition of Wah-Taxila-Hassanabdal segment of the highway, he warned the concerned officials to take immediate steps to complete repair work at the earliest.

Chairman National Highway Authority Captain (r) Sikander Qayyum will re-visit the highway from Rawalpindi to Peshawar after 15 days and will review the maintenance activities. Over bad condition of carriageway NHA Chairman Captain (r) Sikander Qayyum expressed displeasure and transferred concerned Director (Maintenance-South), KPK National Highway Authority Peshawar Said Nawaz Khan to Balochistan and Deputy Director (Maintenance) National Highway Authority Peshawar Muhammad Saleem Akhtar is placed under suspension. The officer is also directed to report at NHA HQ Islamabad.