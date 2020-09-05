Defense Day celebrated at FJWU

Rawalpindi : As per previous practices Campus Radio Voice of Women (VoW) and Communication and Media Studies Department of Fatima Jinnah Women University has organised a National Song Competition to commemorate Defense Day.

It was organized to pay homage to the martyrs who gave supreme sacrifices of their lives for the defense of the motherland Pakistan during the Pak-India War in 1965.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Saima Hamid was the chief guest of this competition while the judges of the event were Prof. Dr. Azra Yasmin, Dean Faculty of Law, Commerce & Management and Administrative Sciences, Dr. Shamim Zaidi, adviser Communication and Media Studies Department and Sara A. Hashmi, Lecturer, Communication and Media Studies Department.

Students participated in the activity with fervor, enthusiasm. While paying rich homage to martyrs of 1965, Vice Chancellor Dr. Saima Hamid congratulated Department for organizing such a patriotism filled event that not only boosted the morale but has also incorporated the sustained fervor for the next 365 days.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Azra Yasmin said that future of the nation depends upon the youth. She also said that sacrifices of the forefather for separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent cannot be denied. She emphasized that we must keep the spirit of patriotism in ourselves as we the ambassador of our country.

Dr. Shamim Zaidi, announced the results of the competition after that certificates were awarded to the participating students. In addition to that Campus Radio VoW FM 96.6 has also arranged a special transmission to pay tribute to the martyrs and Pak Army.