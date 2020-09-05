Hijab Day on Sept 7

Islamabad : The Women Wing of the Jamaat-i-Islami has planned to mark the Qaumi Hijab Day to promote the use of headscarves among women.

According to former JI MNA Ayesha Syed, the party's women wing will hold a seminar on hijab in Islamabad on September 7, where JI chief Senator Sirajul Haq and JI women wing secretary general Durdana Siddiqui will speak.

She told reporters here that the day was meant to show solidarity with the Muslims women, who were subjected to discrimination or prejudice for wearing hijab.

The JI leader said the syllabus should be developed in such a way that it encouraged girls to wear hijab and live a life of modesty.

She said the Islamic system of governance promised the protection of the people's life and honour, especially women's, and ensure the women's development and empowerment. Ayesha Syed flayed the growing westernisation in Pakistani society and regretted that women were being used as a commodity in advertisements.