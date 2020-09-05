COVID-19 claims life after 12 days

Rawalpindi : COVID-19, the disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus claimed life of another patient here in Rawalpindi district after 12 days taking total number of deaths so far caused by the disease in the district to 281 on Friday while 33 more patients have been tested positive for the illness from the region.

It is important that the virus that had claimed a total of 175 lives in the federal capital did not claim any life in the twin cities after August 22. The patient died of the illness in last 24 hours was a 69-year old male who was undergoing treatment at Corona Management Centre in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology in town.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals a significant rise in number of patients tested positive for the disease in a day as confirmation of another 33 patients has taken total number of patients tested positive from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district to 21775.

Of 33 new patients, 25 were tested positive from ICT in last 24 hours taking tally to 15,714 while eight more confirmed positive from Rawalpindi district taking tally to 6,061.

At present, 14 confirmed patients of the disease have been undergoing treatment at CMC in RIU while as many as 81 confirmed patients have been in home isolation all across the district, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

A total of 247 suspects of the illness have been under quarantine at their homes in Rawalpindi district while 3916 have been relieved after completion of quarantine period, he said. To date, a total of 5,682 confirmed patients have recovered in Rawalpindi.