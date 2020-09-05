Educational institutions likely to reopen in phases

Islamabad : The government on Friday hinted at the reopening of the countrywide educational institutions in phases from next week after the pandemic-induced five months closure.

It, however, said the final decision about it would be taken on September 7 during the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers' Conference after the assessment of the coronavirus incidence in the country.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood told reporters at the National Command and Operation Centre that different suggestions were under consideration for the phase-wise resumption of classes in universities, colleges and schools across the country from September 15 under the strict enforcement of the standard operating procedures issued by the government.

He said the final decision about it would be taken by the IPEMC.

"If all educational ministers approve the plan, then the educational institutions will be allowed to reopen ninth classes and above. The coronavirus-related indicators will be examined for a week and if they are found to be satisfactory, first sixth-eighth classes and then primary classes will resume," he said.

The minister said protection of the students’ health was the government’s top priority and therefore, no adverse step would be taken.

He said he was satisfied with the overall coronavirus indicators as the incidence was on the decline.

The minister said the pandemic had badly affected the education of children and youths and therefore, the centre would review the educational loss of students during the last six months due to the pandemic-induced closure of schools and colleges in consultation with provinces.

“We will check the students' learning level and will advise schools about it. Also, students should work hard to cover the academic loss.

The minister said the government had developed precautionary measures against the virus for schools and parents to follow.

He said under SOPs, half of the students would go to schools one day and the rest next day and the use of face masks, washing of hands and adherence to social distancing guidelines would be mandatory on campus.

The minister said the schools would ensure availability of hand sanitisers to students and their use.

He said students would have to get tested for coronavirus in two weeks, while those with lower immunity levels won’t be allowed to attend classes.

The minister also said students would have lunch inside classrooms during break. He said the schools would be responsible for the implementation of SOPs.