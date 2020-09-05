LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Lahore leaders have greeted the party worker, Mansha Prince, on his appointment as the party president of Zone 150. PPP Lahore Naib President Malik Awais, Rashid Ali Khan, Muhammad Umer and other party workers lauded the decision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regarding Mansha Prince’s appointment as the party office-bearer. They also praised PPP Lahore President Azizur Rehman Chan and General Secretary Israrul Haq in this regard.