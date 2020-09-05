LWMC clarifies

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company has issued a clarification regarding a report - Three LWMC Officials shown the door - published in The News. The report mentions Sohail Malik, ex-acting GM Operations LWMC, out of context. The position of GM Operations in LWMC has been vacant for long. The acting charge was given to Malik on May 25, 2020, by the competent authority.

There was an anomaly in this matter as a senior was superseded. To rectify the anomaly, the responsibility of the operations department was assigned to Asif Iqbal DGM, being senior. It was a routine administrative matter but the reporter gave a different angle without the official version of LWMC on this subject to malign a good officer instead of focusing on actual news.

Ali Raza adds: The report has two parts as its intro was, “LWMC has terminated three officials besides taking back additional charge of the post of General Manager (Operations).” This correspondent, discussing removal of Sohail Anwar Malik from the post of GM (Operations), reproduced the office order issued on the orders of Managing Director LWMC.

The report also highlighted the pending objections raised in the Forensic Audit of LWMC in which several serious audit objections were raised. By highlighting the pending audit paras, this correspondent neither changed the context of the story nor tried to malign any official of LWMC. The audit objections raised by Forensic Audit are still pending and are not settled till date. The correspondent stands by his story.