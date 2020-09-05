Eye hospital opens

LAHORE:Al Mustafai Eye Hospital, an initiative of Al Mustafai Welfare Society Trust, was inaugurated on Mozang Road here on Friday.

Senior journalist and anchorperson Sohail Warraich was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the hospital while ATI President Moazzam Shahzad Sahi, Prof Dr Nasir Ch and others were present on the occasion.

Al Mustafai Welfare Trust UK Chairman Abdul Razzaq Sajid speaking on the occasion said that OPD and laboratory had started functioning at the hospital. Sohail Warraich said that serving humanity was the best service one could render.