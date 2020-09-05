close
Sat Sep 05, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2020

Opp slams govt for failure to drain out rainwater

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2020

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly session began with a delay of nearly two and a half hour with Deputy Speaker Mir Dost Muhammad Mazari.

Ansar Majeed Niazi, Provincial Minister for Labour, responded to the queries related to his department. He said the government was making efforts to gather data about factory workers. He added as long as data was not complete, it wasn't easy to take actions against violating the rules.

PPP-P Punjab Parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza lashed out at the Punjab government for its failure in draining out the rainwater in Lahore. He stated that the government had received a quite clean city of Lahore when it came to power but it had destroyed its beauty due to poor governance.

