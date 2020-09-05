Tribute paid to Jameel Jalbi

LAHORE:Punjab University Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar has said that there is a need to strengthen and promote Urdu language to introduce Pakistani culture to the world.

He said this while addressing a book launch ceremony of “Armaghan-e-Jameel” written by PU Department of Urdu Chairman Prof Dr Zahid Munir Amir. Federal Mohtasib (Insurance) Dr Khawar Jameel, senior analysts Mujeebur Rehman Shami, Sohail Warraich, Dr Sughra Sadaf, Dr Khurshid Rizvi, Qazi Afaq Hussain, Muhammad Sohail Umer, Shujaat Hashmi, Department of Urdu Chairman Prof Dr Zahid Munir Amir, faculty members participated in the event.

Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar said that the research work of Dr Jameel Jalbi was acknowledged by renowned critics and researchers all over the world. He said establishment of Jalbi Chair was a welcoming step which would play role in promotion of Urdu language and literature. Dr Muhammad Khawar Jameel thanked Prof Amir for writing the book on the creations of his father and appreciated the establishment of Jalbi Chair. Mujeebur Rehman Shami said Dr Jalbi was the best teacher, editor, officer, vice-chancellor, author, researcher and thinker who led a purposeful life. He also said Urdu language was being promoted and Pakistani culture was being strengthened better than ever.

He said one of the Indian motives behind illegal amendments in her constitution was to eliminate Urdu language from Indian-Occupied Kashmir. He said that the students studying in English medium should be awarded degrees after qualifying a test of Urdu language. Sohail Warraich said, “Unfortunately, we have not done research on the thoughts and work of Allama Iqbal and Ghalib which their work deserved.” He appreciated Dr Zahid Munir Amir for promotion of Urdu language in Pakistan.

Dr Sughra Sadaf said that the services of Dr Jalbi for knowledge, literature and culture would be remembered in golden words forever. Qazi Afaq Hussain said that Dr Jalbi’s work would be read and researched by every Urdu language student in all the times to come. He said, “We must strengthen Urdu language for the development of Pakistan.”