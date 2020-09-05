Sirajul Haq seeks women’s role in national development

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has called for the provision of equal and modern facilities for girls’ education and also highlighted the need for full participation of women in health, education and other sectors to put the country on the road to development.

Addressing a women conference under the aegis of JI Women Wing in connection with World Hijab Day on Friday, he expressed concern over increase in cases of child kidnapping, murder and abuse and demanded exemplary punishment for the criminals involved in the inhuman act.

JI Women Wing Secretary General Durdana Siddiqui and Samia Raheel Qazi also spoke on occasion. Sirajul Haq said over 25 million children were out of schools and majority of them were girls. He lamented the out-of-school children worked at hotels, factories and became the victim of abuse. “Rulers have badly failed to provide protection to our children and women,” he added. “The JI is flag-bearer of women rights given to them by Islam. We are the only party which has 10 women in its central decision making council (Majlise Shoora),” he said. Sirajul Haq said so-called champions of women rights were bent upon damaging the family institution and ideological identity of Pakistan.

“Look towards Islam for your rights,” he stressed the participants, saying the JI was striving to transform Pakistan into a real Islamic welfare state which was the way forward to ensure provision of safe environment to working women and best education facilities to children.