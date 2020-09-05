Two held for torture of special person

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Ichhra police have arrested two suspects for torturing a special person. The arrested suspects have been identified as Muzammil and Ali Raza. They had allegedly subjected a special youth to severe torture and also made a video of the scene. When the issue came to notice of police, the Ichhra police station SHO conducted a raid and arrested the suspects. A case was registered against them.
Six held: Police have registered a torture and theft case and arrested six accused. The case was registered on the complaint of Haji Munir Ahmad Chauhdry had told police that he ran a travel agency office in a plaza at Kalma Chowk. On September 3, around 20 people allegedly financed by Sohail, Ayesha Sohail and Rustam Khan attacked his office.