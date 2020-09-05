Two held for torture of special person

LAHORE:Ichhra police have arrested two suspects for torturing a special person. The arrested suspects have been identified as Muzammil and Ali Raza. They had allegedly subjected a special youth to severe torture and also made a video of the scene. When the issue came to notice of police, the Ichhra police station SHO conducted a raid and arrested the suspects. A case was registered against them.

Six held: Police have registered a torture and theft case and arrested six accused. The case was registered on the complaint of Haji Munir Ahmad Chauhdry had told police that he ran a travel agency office in a plaza at Kalma Chowk. On September 3, around 20 people allegedly financed by Sohail, Ayesha Sohail and Rustam Khan attacked his office.