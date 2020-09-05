One more dies from virus; 61 new cases in 24 hours

LAHORE:One COVID-19 patient died and 61 new confirmed cases were reported from across Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Friday.

The toll of fatalities has reached 2,206 in the province, while confirmed cases of the virus stayed at 97,044 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, during the last 24 hours 8,725 tests have been conducted raising the total number of tests to 985,347 in the province.

Around 14 COVID-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours while four are reported to be in critical condition. A total of 925,389 patients have recovered from the virus so far.

dengue case: One confirmed case of dengue virus was reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours, raising the number total cases of dengue fever in the province to 52 in the current year.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Friday, the new case was reported from Gujrat.

Three dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals while all other patients have recovered. No death due to dengue fever has occurred in Punjab in the current year so far.

Road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 760 road crashes in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Nine people died and 827 suffered injuries in the road accidents.

As many as 470 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals while 357 with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.