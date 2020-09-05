close
Sat Sep 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2020

Transgender person found dead

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2020

Police found the body of a transgender in a Malir graveyard on Friday. Rescuers reached the scene and transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. Saudabad SHO Sardar Abbasi, sharing the findings of the initial investigation, said the deceased, who was yet to be identified, was a transgender. He said transgender person had apparently died from drug overdose a day earlier.

Latest News

More From Karachi