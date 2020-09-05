Transgender person found dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Police found the body of a transgender in a Malir graveyard on Friday. Rescuers reached the scene and transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. Saudabad SHO Sardar Abbasi, sharing the findings of the initial investigation, said the deceased, who was yet to be identified, was a transgender. He said transgender person had apparently died from drug overdose a day earlier.