MWM protests against sacrilegious drawings

The Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Pakistan held rallies and demonstrations on Friday to protest against sacrilegious drawings in Charlie Hebdo and the incident of the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden, as the party observed Hurmat-e-Quran and Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH) Day across the country.

Rallies and demonstrations were held in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Quetta, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. MWM Sindh chapter secretary general Allama Syed Baqir Abbas Zaidi led Karachi’s rally outside Jamey Masjid Noor-e-Eemaan. Allama Mubashir Hassan, Allama Ali Anwar, Allama Nishan Hyder, Nasir Hussaini, Ahsan Abbas and other Karachi-based eminent figures were in attendance.

Protesters carried placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the blasphemous acts.

They condemned French magazine Charlie Hebdo for printing blasphemous drawings. Allama Baqir Zaidi said blasphemy against Islam’s sacred personalities was tantamount to provoking the Muslim community. He urged the French and the Swedish governments to declare the perpetrators of the blasphemy national offenders and ensure capital punishment to them.