Last chance for trained young doctors to report back to health department

The Sindh health department has decided to take disciplinary action against hundreds of young doctors who have completed their postgraduate training at seven major tertiary-care hospitals but are not willing to report back to the health department so they could be posted, as per the district of their domicile, to health facilities that are facing a shortage of health officials, The News has learnt.

“A large number of young doctors who have completed their postgraduate training at seven major health institutions in Sindh have not reported back to the health department. Many of them have completed their PGship for several years now but they are not willing to report back so they could be posted to facilities where doctors are needed,” a health department official said on Friday.

The health department has terminated the services of 1,702 absconding doctors who were absent from their duties for years or even decades, the health department official said, adding that some of the doctors were even absent from their duties for 35 years but they remained in the seniority lists for promotions into the next grades.

The health department official said after getting rid of the absconding doctors, those serving against their original places of postings and others, the health department was planning to start fresh drive of hiring doctors who could be posted, as per the district of their domicile, to health facilities that were facing acute shortage of doctors and paramedics in the province.

In the latest move, as many as 1,202 male and female doctors, who had been posted to seven health facilities for postgraduate training, namely the Dr Ruth K.M Pfau Civil Hospital in Karachi, the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi, the National Institute of Child Health in Karachi, the Liaquat University Hospital in Jamshoro, the PMCH in Nawabshah, the GMMM College Hospital in Sukkur and the Chandka Medical College Hospital in Larkana, for postgraduate training had been asked to report back to the health department.

“The department has decided to take strict disciplinary action against the majority of 1,202 young doctors, who have completed their training but are not willing to report back to the health department. Most of these doctors are claimed to be ‘young doctors’, most of whom do not work regularly and are involved in politics,” a senior health department official said, adding that proceedings under the E&D rules had been initiated against those doctors.

After issuing a list of 1,202 doctors serving at seven major health facilities in Sindh following the completion of their duties, the health department last month issued another notice to these doctors and also asked the medical superintendents and the medical directors of these health facilities to repatriate these doctors immediately to their parent department.

“The majority of health primary, secondary and tertiary-care health facilities in Sindh are facing acute shortage of trained and qualified doctors but a large number of them are posted to seven major health facilities and not serving people. They are drawing regular salaries and allowances but are not willing to serve the ailing humanity. This won’t be tolerated anymore,” the health department official said.

The official said they had taken strict action against “corrupt officials of the health department who are supporting these ‘young doctors’ and helping them to remain posted at these health facilities without any worries”.

“A section officer involved in malpractices at the health department has been suspended and an inquiry has been initiated against him for misuse of powers, dereliction to duty and other serious charges. Some others have been reprimanded while many have been asked to mend their ways.”

‘Threatening doctors’

The official claimed they had received reports that some ‘so-called young doctors’ were threatening medical superintendents and health department officials of dire consequences if they were repatriated to the health department.

The official, however, warned that criminal proceedings would be initiated against those elements and anti-terrorism laws could also be used against them. “We have reports that some so-called young doctors are not willing to leave their places of training and are hurling threats at health department officials. By using social media platforms, they are threatening of strikes, protests and even violence against senior officials, which is intolerable.”