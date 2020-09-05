Members of civil society join protest against rain mess in DHA, Clifton

Civil society members and showbiz stars were among residents of Defence and Clifton neighbourhoods at a protest held at the Frere Hall on Friday against the failure of different authorities to drain rainwater after the recent rainfalls.

The protesters gathered in the gardens of the Frere Hall to once again demand basic amenities and facilities for the posh neighbourhoods of DHA and Clifton. The residents of Clifton and Defence had held a large protest outside the CBC office in DHA Phase-VI on Monday afternoon against the miserable failure of the cantonment board authorities in draining the rainwater that has accumulated in their houses, streets and neighbourhoods for the past week. On Thursday, they protested outside the DHA office.

Women and children were among Friday’s demonstrators who lamented the unfavourable conditions persisting in DHA for almost a week now, saying how raising voice for one's rights as a citizen could be an offence. Actor Feroze Khan said the lives of both human and animals should be protected.

“It is important for me as a citizen of Pakistan to be part of this protest,” Khan said adding that if he didn’t stand today, later he would not be in a position to complain. Fashion designer Mohsin Sayeed said a huge number of people came out for Karachi. “We left our work and came out to protest,” he said and asked other citizens to come out for their city. “It is very necessary for us to mark the protest.”

Actor Yasir Hussain said he didn’t come as an actor or for publicity. “We don’t have power and gas at our houses,” he said, adding that it was a wrong perception that they only came out when their area drowned.

“DHA always drowns actually, but this time social media helped us raise voice and everyone came out,” he reasoned. Earlier, he said, there was a two-party system but a change came and a third force came into power.

“The fact that people are asking questions is a change itself,” he said, adding that for a real change people needed to come out for a peaceful protest. One of the protesters said resources were supposed to be shared as per the size of the city and unfortunately the population of Karachi was not counted genuinely.

“Burmese and Bengalis aren’t even considered citizens of this city,” he said, adding that those who had been living for the past five years in the city must have rights to vote in this city. “If you speak up for your rights, they would register FIRs against you,” a protester said, demanding of the CBC management to immediately withdraw the case they had filed against the demonstrators. Up to 35 protesters have been accused of vandalism, spreading fear and using offensive language against government institutions, while the names of 22 of them have been mentioned in the FIR by the CBC after Monday’s protest. Actors Fahad Mirza, Sarwat Gilani and Yasir Hussain, fashion designer Maheen Khan and PR mogul Frieha Altaf were among the celebrities who joined the protest.