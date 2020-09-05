Dawood Sports, Alamgir Gym cruise into semis

KARACHI: Dawood Sports and Alamgir Gymkhana cruised into the semi-finals of the All Karachi Prof Ejaz Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament, which resumed on Thursday after a lapse of six months due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Dawood Sports thrashed Airport Gymkhana by eight wickets at TMC Ground in the second quarter-final. Airport Gymkhana batted first and put on board 225-9 in 45 overs. Taha top scored for the side with 54 runs.

Dawood Sports reached the target with eight wickets in hand, as opener Naveed Khan scored an unbeaten 107 runs. Azhar Shah contributed 73.

In the third quarter-final, Alamgir Gymkhana trounced Shameel Cricket Club by 193 runs at KCCA Stadium.

Alamgir Gymkhana batted first and scored 295-8 in 45 overs. Opener Jahid Ali batted brilliantly, scoring 96-ball 101. Mohammad Ilyas picked up three wickets.

Alamgir Gymkhana bundled out Shameel CC for a paltry total of 102 runs in 33.2 overs. Ali Meher top scored for the side with 40 runs. Aylan Mehmood grabbed four wickets for 17 runs. Hassan Khan took three for 18.