FIFA confirms receiving Pak govt letter

KARACHI: FIFA on Friday confirmed that it has received a letter from Pakistan’s government.

“We can confirm that we have received a letter from Pakistan’s government, which will be answered accordingly,” a FIFA spokesperson told ‘The News’.

On the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, federal minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza wrote a letter to FIFA two weeks ago, requesting it to send a delegation to Pakistan with the instructions to hold a dialogue with the football stakeholders and reach a viable solution to the long-standing dispute which has damaged the sport in the country.

FIFA has been informed by Fehmida that its Normalisation Committee is not working within its parameters and is supporting one particular group.

FIFA had appointed Normalisation Committee in September 2019 with the mandate to hold PFF elections within nine months. The committee failed to do its job so its mandate was extended by the world body until December 31, 2020.

The other day NC chairman Humza Khan told this correspondent that the committee was seriously pursuing its mandate and would make effort to hold elections within the stipulated time-frame. He said that there was massive politics in Pakistan’s football.

The NC’s mandate is to conduct club scrutiny and then hold elections at district, provincial and federation levels.

The NC has installed its subordinate committees in provinces and districts to pave the way for the electoral process.