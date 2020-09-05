Iqbal Qasim resigns as head of PCB’s Cricket Committee

ISLAMABAD: As the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) once again ignored departmental cricket in the new domestic schedule announced on Friday, Head of the PCB’s Cricket Committee Iqbal Qasim has tendered his resignation, saying that it would be difficult for him to continue on the position that has no role to play for promotion of the game.

Iqbal, who took over following Mohsin Hasan’s resignation, pinned high hopes on the PCB regarding upgradation of the domestic cricket.

“I cannot pursue a powerless position anymore. There was an impression that the Cricket Committee would be having its say in shaping domestic cricket but I had never been taken into confidence regarding domestic cricket issues. The committee comprising former cricketers should have some role in finalising major issues but even the chairman of the committee was never included in the consultation process regarding domestic cricket,” Iqbal said in an exclusive talk with ‘The News’.

Iqbal said he always tried to uphold the sanctity of the domestic cricket. “All my proposals to upgrade the domestic cricket had fallen to deaf ears. I have communicated to the PCB that I won’t be continuing on the post,” the former Test cricketer said.

When asked whether his resignation had anything to do with the omission of the departmental cricket in the domestic season, he said it was one of the reasons behind my resignation.

“I strongly believe that departmental cricket is the core of domestic cricket as it provides jobs to the budding cricketers. Departments play a vital role in a country where sportspersons always struggle to find proper financial cover. I hope that the departmental cricket would be revived soon to benefit the young cricketers.”

The PCB always gave the impression that departmental cricket would be revived from 2020-21 season, however this proved to be a hollow claim. Even there was a suggestion that departments should be allowed to play Under-23 cricket for the benefit of youngsters.

Meanwhile, the PCB in a statement said: “It is indeed sad that Iqbal Qasim has voluntarily decided to step down. His services to the game of cricket — as a player and administrator — are outstanding. The PCB respects his decision and wishes him well for future.

“However, it was disappointing for the PCB to see its cricket committee chairman, instead of supporting meritocracy and respecting the decision of the independent panel, decided to resign after his ‘recommendation’ was not entertained.

“The PCB is sad to explain that when Iqbal Qasim accepted the offer to head its cricket committee on January 31 this year, the role of departmental sides had already been eliminated under the new PCB’s Constitution 2019.

“He had walked into the role knowing the framework and regulations that had no space for the PCB-organised departmental cricket. Having worked in a corporate organisation, the PCB had hoped Iqbal Qasim would understand, abide and value the constitution.

“Iqbal Qasim has remained a loyal servant to Pakistan cricket and we hope he will continue to offer his services in future, nevertheless.”