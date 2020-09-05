POA says no one can hold office in more than one body

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has advised all its affiliated sports federations to confirm by December 31, 2020, that none of their elected officials or members of their executive committees hold any elected position in any other national federation, including subordinate or member units of national federations.

The Article VI (6-1 (F) of the Constitution of the POA states that the elected office-bearers of any affiliated national sports federation shall not hold any elected position in any other sports federation as well as provincial sports association to mitigate the chance of conflict of interest as well as to include more people in the Olympic Movement.

The POA has written to national federations that it has come to its knowledge that certain individuals of certain federations hold positions in more than one federation.

“The ExCo has unanimously resolved that one individual holding elected position within one national federation or its subordinate or affiliated member unit cannot hold any elected position in any other sports federation or its subordinate or affiliated member units,” the POA letter to its affiliated units said.

“This shall enable NSFs to absorb more passionate and professional individuals within their fold and it will avoid situation leading to conflict of interest or other legal impediments,” it added.