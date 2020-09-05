Aisam bows out of men’s doubles

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Aisamul Haq Qureshi and his British partner Dominic Inglot lost a tight second round match in the US Open men’s doubles to the American pair of Jackson Withrow and Jack Sock at Flushing Meadows in New York.

All the three sets were decided on a tiebreaker with the American duo winning 6-7(5), 7-6(2), 7-6(5).

“Losing is never easy specially when the score is this close. Came up a bit short today at the end. Unfortunately like many other sports we don’t get second chance in tennis. Happy though the way I was able to play in my first match after six months,” Aisam said in a Tweet after the defeat.