Mani against appointment of next ICC head from Big Three

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani has said that he is against the appointment of the next International Cricket Council’s (ICC) head from the sport’s “big three”.

In an interview with Forbes, the PCB boss said that support had deepened for “progressive reform to address financial inequity among nations”.

India’s Shashank Manohar stepped down as chairman of the ICC in July after four years in office.

Deputy chairman Imran Khwaja has taken over until a successor is elected.

“It’s unfortunate it has taken so long,” Mani said, according to the publication. “The politics introduced by Australia, England and India in 2014 to protect their positions — now they are struggling to unwind it because it doesn’t suit them anymore,” he added.

Mani said that it would be “healthier” to have someone appointed as chairman beyond the “big three”.