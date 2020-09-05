Babar refuses to wear shirt with alcohol logo

LAHORE: Pakistan’s white-ball cricket captain Babar Azam has told his English county Somerset that he would not display the logo of any alcohol beverage company on his shirt during the ongoing T20 Blast event in England.

Babar, who joined Somerset after Pakistan’s tour ended on Tuesday, was seen wearing a shirt which had the logo of an alcohol company on his back.

Not surprisingly, his refusal to wear alcohol logo kit led to some backlash in the social media but a source close to the Pakistan captain confirmed he had made it clear in his contract with Somerset he would not promote any alcohol company.

“Apparently the logo was on the back of Babar’s shirt by mistake and the county has assured him it will be removed for the next match,” the source said.

Babar put on an impressive batting performance in the Vitality T20 Blast fixture against Worcestershire in Birmingham on Thursday.

Pakistan’s T20I captain, who played in the fixture as an opening batsman, struck 42 off 35 balls with four boundaries and a six.

His knock came in a winning cause as Somerset won the high-scoring game against Worcestershire by 16 runs.

The world’s number one batsman in the shortest format was the top scorer in last year’s edition with 578 runs from 13 games at an impressive average of 52.54 and an astounding strike-rate of 149.35.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has permitted a few of its players, including Babar, Imad Wasim and Shaheen Shah Afridi, to stay back in England and play the T20 blast tournament.