500 year old sturgeon found

COPENHAGEN: A two-metre long sturgeon, a species today near extinction, has been found preserved in the pantry of a 500-year-old Danish royal shipwreck in the Baltic Sea, archaeologists told reporters. "During archaeological excavations in 2019, a wooden barrel submerged inside the shipwreck revealed the almost complete and well-preserved remains of a sturgeon fish," archaeologists from Lund University in Sweden wrote in a recent article in the Journal of Archaeological Science.