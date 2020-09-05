close
Sat Sep 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
Agencies
September 5, 2020

Cyprus swelters under heatwave

World

A
Agencies
September 5, 2020

NICOSIA: The Cypriot Department of Meteorology on Friday predicted widespread high temperature as a heatwave continues to engulf the Mediterranean island.Speaking on local television, Kleanthis Nikolaidis, director of the meteorological department, said temperature will reach 45 degrees Celsius inland, while the coastal resort of Limassol could expect 39 degrees Celsius.

Latest News

More From World