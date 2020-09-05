Cyprus swelters under heatwave

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NICOSIA: The Cypriot Department of Meteorology on Friday predicted widespread high temperature as a heatwave continues to engulf the Mediterranean island.Speaking on local television, Kleanthis Nikolaidis, director of the meteorological department, said temperature will reach 45 degrees Celsius inland, while the coastal resort of Limassol could expect 39 degrees Celsius.