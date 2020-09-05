Sailor presumed dead as oil tanker catches fire off SL’s eastern coast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
COLOMBO: At least one crew member has been presumed dead as an oil tanker carrying 2.7 million metric tonnes of crude oil continued to be on fire for over 24 hours in the seas off Sri Lanka’s eastern coast, the navy said on Friday.The MT New Diamond was heading to the Paradip Port in India carrying crude oil from Kuwait when a fire broke out on Thursday morning while it was in Sri Lanka’s eastern seas.