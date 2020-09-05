Over 7 000 health workers dead from virus: AI

MEXICO CITY/WELLINGTON: At least 7 000 health workers worldwide have died after being infected with the coronavirus including more than 1 300 in Mexico alone, the most for any country said Amnesty International on Friday.

Every health worker has the right to be safe at work and it is a scandal that so many are paying the ultimate price said Steve Cockburn head of economic and social justice at the London based rights group.

Many months into the pandemic health workers are still dying at horrific rates in countries such as Mexico Brazil and the USA while the rapid spread of infections in South Africa and India show the need for all states to take action.

At least 1 320 health workers are confirmed to have died from Covid-19 in Mexico a staggering cost of human life Amnesty said. Other hard hit countries include the United States with 1 077 deaths among health workers the United Kingdom with 649 Brazil with 634 Russia with 631 and India with 573.

Even these figures are likely to be a significant underestimate as deaths may not have been officially registered in many countries Amnesty said. Mexico which has one of the world s highest overall fatality tolls from the coronavirus has kept a detailed record of health worker deaths which may partly explain its high figure Amnesty said.

The Latin American nation has reported 97 632 confirmed cases of Covid-19 among health workers among a total of more than 610 000. There have been reports that hospital cleaners in Mexico are especially vulnerable to infection Amnesty said noting that outsourcing means such workers have less protection.

The Mexican government has recognised that the health system has suffered from decades of neglect but says it is working to improve standards. The country of 128.8 million has officially registered more than 65 000 deaths from the coronavirus out of a total of more than 860 000 worldwide.

In countries including India Brazil and South Africa health workers have complained about shortages of personal protective equipment and broader working conditions Amnesty said. Throughout the pandemic governments have hailed health workers as heroes but this rings hollow when so many workers are dying from a lack of basic protection Cockburn said.

Meanwhile, New Zealand recorded its first Covid-19 death in more than three months on Friday when a man in his 50s succumbed to the virus. Health officials said the man was part of a second wave cluster of infections that emerged in Auckland last month ending a spell of 102 days free of community transmission in the South Pacific nation.

The death at Auckland s Middlemore Hospital on Friday afternoon takes New Zealand s death toll from the virus to 23 with the most recent previous fatality on May 24. ‘I acknowledge the anxiety New Zealanders may be feeling about today s news both in the wider community and also for the family and whanau (relatives) grieving over this death health chief’ Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement.

Our thoughts are with his family and community at this time of loss and grief. The man was reportedly the youngest to die from Covid-19 in New Zealand. Health authorities did not say whether he had a pre existing medical condition.

The Auckland cluster emerged in a family of four and has since grown to 152 including three new cases recorded on Friday. It has proved difficult to eliminate despite a two and a half week lockdown in Auckland that ended on Sunday night. We have always recognised that further deaths linked to Covid 19 were possible Bloomfield said.

Today s news reinforces the importance of our shared vigilance against Covid-19 the very serious consequences the virus can carry with it. While Aucklanders were allowed out of their homes this week the government limited non school social gatherings in the city of 1.5 million to 10 people and made masks compulsory on public transport nationwide.

Authorities said earlier on Friday before the latest death was announced that the restriction would remain in place until at least September 16. The source of the Auckland cluster remains unknown but genome testing indicates it is not linked to the virus strain that New Zealand experienced earlier this year which was largely eliminated in a seven week lockdown that began in late March.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said indications were that the Auckland cluster was contained but there was no room for complacency. We ve been prepared and by going hard and early particularly with Aucklanders pitching in we look at this early stage to have contained our resurgence she told reporters.

But there are also areas which suggestion caution is very much required... every country has faced second outbreaks in this global pandemic and some have turned into significant second waves.