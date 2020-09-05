Cyprus swelters under heatwave

NICOSIA: The Cypriot Department of Meteorology on Friday predicted widespread high temperature as a heatwave continues to engulf the Mediterranean island.

The meteorologists said the region is currently in the grip of hot air masses, prompting an excessive heat warning.Speaking on local television, Kleanthis Nikolaidis, director of the meteorological department, said temperature will reach 45 degrees Celsius inland, while the coastal resort of Limassol could expect 39 degrees Celsius.

Even the normally milder mountain region, which attracts tourists and locals hoping to escape the heat, will suffer a high temperature of 37 degrees Celsius.

In addition, the heatwave have kindled wildfires, prompting emergency services to appeal for the public not to light fires in open space or carelessly discard cigarettes. The health services have offered residents simple instructions on beating the heat.Some relief came from the national electricity provider, which said although energy consumption is high due to the increased use of air conditioners, power cuts are unlikely.

The temperature is expected to come down across the region from Sunday.Nikolaidis said extreme heat has become more common in recent years, but recalled the highest temperature ever recorded in Cyprus was 45.6 degrees Celsius a decade ago.