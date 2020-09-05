close
Sat Sep 05, 2020
Agencies
September 5, 2020

Serbia, Kosovo accord

World

Agencies
September 5, 2020

WASHINGTON: Former foes Kosovo and Serbia have agreed on a historic pact to normalise economic relations, US President Donald Trump announced on Friday at the White House. "A truly historic day," Trump said, with Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic sitting beside him in the Oval Office. "Serbia and Kosovo have announced economic cooperation on a broad range of issues."

