Mom suffocates five children to death

BERLIN: A 27-year-old German woman is suspected of smothering five of her children as she was feeling "emotionally overwhelmed", investigators said on Friday, a day after the lifeless bodies were found in their family apartment. The suspect then attempted suicide by throwing herself under a train, before being rescued with serious but not life threatening injuries, said lead investigator Marcel Maierhofer.