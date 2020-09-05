close
Sat Sep 05, 2020
September 5, 2020

Mom suffocates five children to death

September 5, 2020

BERLIN: A 27-year-old German woman is suspected of smothering five of her children as she was feeling "emotionally overwhelmed", investigators said on Friday, a day after the lifeless bodies were found in their family apartment. The suspect then attempted suicide by throwing herself under a train, before being rescued with serious but not life threatening injuries, said lead investigator Marcel Maierhofer.

