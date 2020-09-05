22 schools in France closed due to virus

PARIS: Twenty-two schools and over 100 classes in France were closed due to the spread of the coronavirus, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer announced on Friday, three days after the opening of schools across the country.“In mainland France, there are now 12 (schools) closed out of a total of over 60,000, which is small figure. In La Reunion (an overseas department), there are 10 schools,” Blanquer told local broadcaster Europe 1.