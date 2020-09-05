Inspectors gain access to Iran site: IAEA

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
VIENNA: The UN's nuclear watchdog said on Friday that Iran had granted its inspectors access to one of two sites where undeclared nuclear activity may have taken place in the early 2000s. "Iran provided Agency inspectors access to the location to take environmental samples," an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report said.