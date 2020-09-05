Serbia, Kosovo accord

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Former foes Kosovo and Serbia have agreed on a historic pact to normalise economic relations, US President Donald Trump announced on Friday at the White House. "A truly historic day," Trump said, with Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic sitting beside him in the Oval Office. "Serbia and Kosovo have announced economic cooperation on a broad range of issues."