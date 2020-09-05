close
Sat Sep 05, 2020
September 5, 2020

Inspectors gain access to Iran site: IAEA

World

September 5, 2020

VIENNA: The UN's nuclear watchdog said on Friday that Iran had granted its inspectors access to one of two sites where undeclared nuclear activity may have taken place in the early 2000s. "Iran provided Agency inspectors access to the location to take environmental samples," an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report said.

