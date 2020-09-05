Freedom at last

Female prisoners, as well as juveniles and others held for petty crimes would be celebrating all over the country after the recent decision taken by the federal government to release those who have not been convicted, have been held for minor crimes or who are in jail simply because they cannot pay small amounts of money required for bails. Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government will pay this money where it has been pending for less than three years. There are currently nearly 2000 female prisoners in the country, housed in unsanitary and overcrowded conditions in the 114 jails in the country. While the capacity of these jails is for just over 57,000 prisoners, they hold more than 77,000 women. Most of these are under-trial prisoners, who are sometimes detained for years because of the slow process of justice in our country. The situation of female prisoners, as pointed out in a report, compiled by Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and presented to the prime minister a few days ago, is particularly grim given the lack of concern for their health needs and their other rights.

In collaboration with NGOs working in the sector, the minister sought better conditions for women prisoners. Prime Minister Imran Khan has followed a decision given by the Supreme Court in April this year and announced the release of female and juvenile prisoners, as well as those who are mentally unwell, elderly or in a particularly poor state of health. This is important as it will release the burden faced by prisons, which are simply unable to care for the large number of inmates that they’re forced to host. It is also important that we move towards a system where rather than retribution, rehabilitation becomes our main aim. There can, after all, be no purpose in detaining a person year after year, in some cases only for a minor crime, and often in the company of hardened criminals, when it would be far more profitable to offer them training or help so that they can later be of service to society. This is the goal we should be moving towards.

The condition of female prisoners is made even worse by the fact that they are often held alongside small children, who they must care for. The decision by the prime minister in these circumstances is welcomed. We hope it will be the first step in changing the plight of prisoners in the country so that they can be housed in better conditions and our justice system can move away from mere penalty to reform.