Sat Sep 05, 2020
Fighting change

September 5, 2020

Pakistan is the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change. Rural areas with semi-arid climate are exposed to environmental threats. The government should formulate powerful policies, carry out an awareness drive and should promote the use of green energy to combat climate change.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar

