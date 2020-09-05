Fighting change

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan is the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change. Rural areas with semi-arid climate are exposed to environmental threats. The government should formulate powerful policies, carry out an awareness drive and should promote the use of green energy to combat climate change.
Khan Faraz
Peshawar